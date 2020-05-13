close
Wed May 13, 2020
BR
Bureau report
May 13, 2020

MNA Ali Wazir tests positive for Covid-19

National

BR
Bureau report
May 13, 2020

PESHAWAR: Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) central leader and Member National Assembly (MNA) from South Waziristan Ali Wazir tested positive for coronavirus.

Through a video message to his supporters and well-wishers, Ali Wazir said that he had been informed that his test was positive. He said that he was told yesterday that his test was on the borderline but today he got the message that it was positive. He advised all those people, who had been in contact with him, to adopt protective measures to protect themselves and their families. The PTM leader said that he was feeling well.

