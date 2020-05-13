Vettel to quit Ferrari at end of season

PARIS: Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel on Tuesday announced his dramatic departure from Ferrari at the end of the season, saying there was no “common desire” to work together any more.The team named no replacement for the German, who dominated F1 with Red Bull before switching to the Italian marque in 2015.

Vettel said his shock exit from one of the dream drives on the grid was a “joint decision”. “My relationship with Scuderia Ferrari will finish at the end of 2020,” the 32-year-old said in a statement from the team.