Aftab Sherpao condemns Kabul hospital attack, Nangarhar funeral bombing

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Tuesday condemned the attack on a hospital in the Afghan capital, Kabul, and the suicide bombing at a funeral in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province.

“Deeply shocked by the attack on maternity hospital in Kabul & earlier on a funeral prayer in Nangarhar killing numerous people including women & children. Such ghastly acts have added to the sufferings of Afghanistan and would not help the ongoing peace process,” he tweeted. According to a press release issued from Watan Kor, he expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of previous lives in the two attacks. He added that the violence had taken a huge toll on the ordinary Afghans and it could sabotage the peace process to bring stability to Afghanistan that has been in turmoil for the last four decades. “There is a dire need to create an enabling environment for the success of the peace talks,” he maintained, calling for sustained efforts to restore peace to Afghanistan.

Extending solidarity to the Afghan government, Sherpao said that the restoration of peace in Afghanistan would help ensure stability in the entire region. He also expressed sympathy with the bereaved families that lost near and dear ones in the acts of subversion.