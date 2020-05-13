close
Wed May 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
May 13, 2020

Alleged killers of cop arrested

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
May 13, 2020

PESHAWAR: The police on Tuesday claimed arresting the alleged killers of assistant sub- inspector. Assistant Sub-Inspector Niaz was martyred in Badaber a few days back An official said the police, while working out the case, arrested three accused in murder of ASI Niaz. The official said the accused had dispute with the deceased and they targeted him when he was on way to mosque to offer taraweeh.

Latest News

More From Peshawar