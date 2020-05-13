Alleged killers of cop arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The police on Tuesday claimed arresting the alleged killers of assistant sub- inspector. Assistant Sub-Inspector Niaz was martyred in Badaber a few days back An official said the police, while working out the case, arrested three accused in murder of ASI Niaz. The official said the accused had dispute with the deceased and they targeted him when he was on way to mosque to offer taraweeh.