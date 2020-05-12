Govt rejects any shortage of diesel

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has sufficient diesel oil stock to meet seven to ten-day needs and around 0.182 million metric ton of the fuel is on the way to start reaching from Tuesday (today) till May 17, Petroleum Division on Monday said.

Petroleum Division through a clarification rejected speculations over 'severe' diesel supply amid wheat harvesting season in most areas of the country. "An ample stock of HSD (High Speed Diesel) around 265,000 Metric Tons (MTs) is available in the country, which are sufficient for seven to ten days demand of the entire country," spokesman for the Petroleum Division said in a press statement.

CSharing the demand and supply position for the month of May, he said the diesel demand was 711,013 metric tons, which was being met through local production and imports. Oil refineries were producing 435,000 MTs of high speed diesel, while 394,000 MTs diesel was being imported to meet the country needs of May 2020.

In order to ensure availability of sufficient stocks of HSD, the spokesman said the import was planned 'higher than deficit. Due to non-availability of vessels in international market caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the supplies had been delayed by two to three days. "However, sufficient stocks are available with Pakistan State Oil (PSO)." The spokesman said, adding four diesel vessels carrying around 182,000 MTs fuel were scheduled to arrive at the Port Qasim from May 13-17.

Giving break-up, he said a vessel - Hafnia Phonex - would bring 42,000 MTs diesel on May 13 for Hascol Oil Marketing Company, while three vessels , Junior G, Maersk Teesport and Helene would arrive carrying 60,000 MTs, 40,000 MTs and 40,000 MTs diesel on May 14, 15 and 17 respectively for the PSO.

"Petroleum Division is vigorously monitoring the situation and has directed all refineries to enhance their production. Similarly OMCs (oil marketing companies) have also been directed to move the product at high consumption depots/locations. Accordingly, the situation will get normalised, soon," the spokesman said.