Kosovo caretaker PM in isolation after possible virus contact

PRISTINA: Kosovo’s caretaker Prime Minister Albin Kurti said Monday he was in self-isolation after an official in his government “had close contact” with a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Today is the first day when I will not go to work at the Prime Minister’s Office,” Kurti, 44, wrote in a post on his Facebook page. Without specifying how long the quarantine would last, Kurti said he would stay in his apartment until test results were available for the official from the Ministry of European Integration who had contact with the infected person. “Samples have been taken and we are waiting for the result,” Kurti said. With tight restrictions on movement and early moves to shut down public activities, Kosovo has so far prevented an explosive outbreak of COVID-19 among its population of 1.8 million. According to government figures, some 884 infections have been detected and 28 people have died from the disease.