close
Tue May 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 12, 2020

Nine die in care home fire outside Moscow

World

AFP
May 12, 2020

MOSCOW: A fire broke out in a retirement home in the Moscow region, killing at least nine people with several more in intensive care in hospital, local authorities said on Monday.

The fire in the privately-owned care home in the town of Krasnogorsk started around midnight on Sunday to Monday and was extinguished within an hour, emergencies services said. "Nine people died on site and nine more were rushed to hospital in serious condition and are treated in intensive care," the Krasnogorsk municipal government said in a statement.

Russian agencies said 37 people were in the building at the time of the fire. Kommersant newspaper said many of the care home residents were not mobile and the employees were unable to carry them out from the smoke despite the fire being small.

The fire is the second such incident around Moscow in just over a month: investigators are probing another fire in an upscale retirement home in Moscow, which caused the deaths of six people in April.

Latest News

More From World