Mother of noted Pashto singer passes away

PESHAWAR: Mother of a noted Pashto singer Gulzar Alam passed away after a long illness here on Monday. The funeral prayer was offered at Sarhad Darul Uloom in Qaidabad locality and attended by large numbers of people. Later, she was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard. Unfortunately, Gulzar Alam, who is a recipient of the presidential award, could not participate in the funeral of his mother as he is living in Afghanistan along with family and Torkham border has been blocked due to coronavirus. Political and civil society members in their condolence messages expressed sympathies with Gulzar Alam and prayed to Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.