‘No mask, no shopping’ campaign launched in Hazara

HARIPUR: For ensuring social distancing and safety measures against Covid-19 pandemic, the Hazara police have launched “No mask, no shopping” campaign, says a press release.

According to the release, the regional police officer has asked all the DPOs of Hazara to ensure that during the post-lockdown period, the business community and customers must adopt precautionary measures so that further spread of deadly virus could be prevented to the maximum. The RPO asked the DPOs to take the traders and service providers on board, making them bound to implement the government’s instructions in letter and spirit by first wearing masks and using sanitizers and then entertaining only those customers who visit the shops while wearing masks and observing social distancing. The traders were asked not to allow more than five customers at a time while ensuring social distancing in the shop’s vicinity.

The release said that fuel stations would also make own staff bound to wear masks and would sell petroleum products and CNG to only those motorists and transporters who would be wearing masks.