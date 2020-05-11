tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Octogenarian gunned down, three injured in Hadiara
By Our correspondent
LAHORE: An eighty-year-old man was shot dead and three others injured in Hadiara Sunday. The deceased was identified as Usman. The injured persons including Maryam Sultana, Atiq-ur-Rehman and Maryam Irfan were admitted to a hospital. The assailants opened indiscriminate firing on Usman and his family members, following a property dispute. Police shifted body to the morgue for autopsy.