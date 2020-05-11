Octogenarian gunned down, three injured in Hadiara

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: An eighty-year-old man was shot dead and three others injured in Hadiara Sunday. The deceased was identified as Usman. The injured persons including Maryam Sultana, Atiq-ur-Rehman and Maryam Irfan were admitted to a hospital. The assailants opened indiscriminate firing on Usman and his family members, following a property dispute. Police shifted body to the morgue for autopsy.