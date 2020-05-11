Officers ordered to ensure price cut

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik has directed the officers to ensure reduction in rates of daily-use commodities for passing the benefit of decrease in the prices of petroleum products directly to people.

He issued these directions during a meeting presided over by Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat to review the impact of fall in oil prices on rates of eatables, action against profiteering and hoarding, coronavirus situation, wheat procurement and steps to combat locust in the province. Additional chief secretary home, secretaries of different departments, Special Branch additional IG, Lahore CCPO and other officers concerned attended the meeting, whereas, IG Punjab, divisional commissioners and regional police officers joined the session through video link. The chief secretary said that the prices of daily-use items should be slashed after a significant dip in prices of petroleum products so that people could be given relief. He ordered that stern action be taken against the profiteers and hoarders. The meeting was briefed that during the last two week as many as 1322 persons were arrested; 1226 cases were registered and fine of nearly Rs 60.627 million was imposed on different persons for overcharging. Similarly, 412 persons were booked for hoarding. The chief secretary said that urgent measures would have to be taken to control locust as were taken against coronavirus. A recommendation of the IG Punjab regarding arrangements for Youm-e-Ali (RA) would be presented before cabinet committee for approval, he added. Law Minister Raja Basharat assured that matter of an additional salary and funds for police force would be resolved. The meeting was briefed that process of coronavirus testing of government officials, HIV patients, pregnant women and jail inmates has been started. IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that smart testing of police forces for coronavirus is underway.

booked: The district administration checked 7,331 fruit, vegetable and grocery stores during the first 15 days of the holy month of Ramazan and imposed Rs 3.4 million fines on profiteers. Officials said price control magistrates found overcharging at 1,316 places, on which, 359 profiteers were booked in 86 criminal cases while 399 were arrested and sent to jail directly from the spot.