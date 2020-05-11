Man arrested for ‘killing father’ in Keamari

Police on Sunday arrested a suspect for allegedly killing his father in the Keamari area within the jurisdiction of the Jackson police station.

Police said that the suspect was identified as Omar and the body of an elderly man, who was later identified as his father Abdur Rehman, was found from his house in Keamari late on Saturday night.

During investigations, the police arrested Omar for murdering his father. Police said the suspect had killed his father after hitting him with a sharp material over a family dispute. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.