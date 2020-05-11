Motorcyclist knocked dead in hit-and-run

A 28-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed on Sunday after a speedy car hit his two-wheeler near the Gulbai flyover within the jurisdiction of the SITE police station.

His body was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy. Police said that deceased person, Arshad, son of Abdul Kareem, was going somewhere when an unknown vehicle hit his motorcycle. As a result, he died on the spot.

The vehicle driver managed to flee from the scene.

Three found dead Police on Sunday found three bodies in different parts of the city. According to the Darakshan police, the drowned body of a man was found at Clifton beach. The body was moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

The police said the deceased was yet to be identified and that they were waiting for his post-mortem report which would ascertain the cause of death.

Separately, a 55-year-old man, identified as Ayub Shah, was found dead in the Macchar Colony area. His body was taken to the Civil Hospital. The police said they were waiting for his post-mortem report, adding that he appeared to have died due to a natural cause.

The third body was found at the Northern Bypass, said the Surjani Town police. The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The man was yet to be identified and the cause of his death was unknown, the police said.