TV star ‘Jaidi’ passes away

KARACHI: Athar Shah Khan, comedian, writer and poet who found widespread acclaim for his role as ‘Jaidi’, passed away in Karachi early on Sunday. He was 77 years old.

He had been ill for a while. Jaidi, as he was popularly known, leaves behind a widow and four sons. He started his career as a writer for Radio Pakistan and wrote around 700 plays in the span of 20 years.

Khan’s legendary role as Jaidi in ‘Intizar Farmaiyay’ on PTV made him a household name in the country. The late actor moved from Lahore to Karachi in 1957 and had a master’s degree in journalism from Punjab University.

His other popular work includes Hello, Hello, Intezar Farmaiay, Lakhon Mein Teen, Ba Adab Ba Mulahiza Hoshiyar, Haye Jaidi among others. In 2001, he was granted the Pride of Performance award by the Government of Pakistan. His death triggered an outpouring of grief, with politicians paying tribute to the deceased star. Information Minister Shibli Faraz praised Khan for spreading happiness in lives of viewers and for giving “a new dimension to humour”. The minister said the characters played by Athar Shah Khan would be remembered for a long time.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said Khan was a golden past of TV and radio, as he brought happiness to the audience with his exemplary acting and talent.

Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira paid homage to Khan and said he was an asset of the nation.