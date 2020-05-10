Motorway police asked to ensure safety

LAHORE : Zonal Commander Motorway Police (M-4) DIG Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry is deeply concerned for the safety of travellers. Focal person Majid Rafiq Minhas said that DIG Sultan Ahmad has issued directions to both sectors for effective campaign for the safety of travellers.

Keeping in view the soft lockdown, more vehicles are expected on motorways.

Sector M-3 has already done a lot by conducting different awareness sessions. The beat commanders have also been directed to focus on controlling speeding in different hours. Police officers have been directed to control crime and maintain liaison with local police.