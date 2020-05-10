Remand of housing scam accused extended

LAHORE : An Accountability Court Saturday extended 14-day judicial remand of an accused in a housing scam.

The court has adjourned the hearing by May 23. The NAB had filed an interim reference against the accused and he is likely to be indicted on the next hearing. The Homeland Housing scam is very interesting in nature as in this case the NAB had also arrested former Barki Station House Officer (SHO) Naveed Azam on charges of corruption and providing protection to accused Nadeem Ahmad. The former SHO allegedly provided protection to his accomplice by keeping him locked in his police station for over two years.

The former SHO allegedly took Rs 3 million and land, worth millions of rupees entitled to his wife and other relatives for keeping Nadeem locked in his police station. Moreover, Azam had prepared a lavished room for Ahmad in the police station. Victims of the housing society scam were searching for Nadeem to get their money back and initiate a legal action against him but they were unable to do as he was in the protective custody of the SHO. Interestingly, it has also been alleged that the action of the SHO was in the knowledge of senior police officers.

Interim bail: An additional district and sessions court Saturday extended interim bail of a cyber crime accused.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested Riaz Ahmad on charges of uploading obscene pictures of a girl on social media. The accused after his arrest moved the court for bail contending that he was innocent and the agency had arrested him without any evidence. Later, the court had granted him interim bail.