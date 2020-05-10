close
Sun May 10, 2020
BR
Bureau report
May 10, 2020

5 held for collecting donations

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested five people for allegedly collecting donations for terrorist organisation in Khajuri area of Khyber district. An official said the CTD conducted raids on reports that few people were collecting donations for terrorist organisation. The official said five members of the group Sohail, Saddam, Abdul Saboor, Sher Mat and Rizwan were arrested and collected donations worth Rs 10300 recovered from them.

