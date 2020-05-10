ANP to not commemorate May 12 carnage this year

The Awami National Party Sindh chapter has decided not to hold a gathering to commemorate the May 12 carnage because of the coronavirus outbreak.

ANP Sindh president Shahi Syed said that the May 12, 2007, tragedy was unforgettable for them and the party would continue to commemorate it until those involved in the violence were punished, according to a statement issued.

He said that the party would not hold any gathering at the provincial level to pay homage to victims of the carnage that occurred on this day 13 years ago; however, he directed party leaders and members to organise Quran Khwani for the departed souls at their houses.

In May 12, 2007, scores of people were killed and injured in riots that erupted in Karachi as then deposed chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry arrived at the Karachi airport to address lawyers amid the legal fraternity’s movement to restore the judiciary.

Syed said that on that fateful day in 2007, activists of some political parties, including the ANP, wanted to welcome the then deposed chief justice of the Supreme Court at the Karachi airport, but a ‘terrorist organisation’ killed dozens of people to thwart the campaign for the reinstatement of Chaudhry as the chief justice of the apex court.