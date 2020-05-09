close
Sat May 09, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2020

Pakistan sincerely supports Afghan peace process: General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Our Correspondent
May 9, 2020

RAWALPINDI: US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Friday.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest and overall regional security situation, including Afghan reconciliation process, came under discussion. The COAS reiterated that Pakistan's support to the peace process was a manifestation of goodwill towards the cause. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.

