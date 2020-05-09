Hadith contest

LAHORE:A global publisher of Quran and Islamic books is holding an online Hadith quiz with a prize of 500 dollar from May 18 to May 21.

Abdul Maalik Mujahid of the publishing firm based in Lahore and Jeddah, told the media on Friday that the aim of the quiz is to promote knowledge of Hadith and message of Islam. He said anybody could take part in the quiz by downloading a book titled “60 Sunehri Ahadith” from quiz.darussalamstore.com and the relevant details. He said the quiz results would be announced on 29th of Ramazan.