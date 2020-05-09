Tatla murder case challan submitted to prosecution branch

LAHORE:The police on Friday submitted challan to prosecution branch against Senior Superintendent of Police Mufakhar Adeel and co-accused Assad Bhatti, both accused of killing former Assistant Attorney General Shahbaz Tatla.

The challan will be submitted in the court after being approved by the prosecution branch. It is learnt that in Challan police claimed that the SSP after his surrender confessed that he first strangled the former law officer and then burnt his body in an acid drum.

The police claimed that Mufakhar murdered the former law officer in the name of honour as it was alleged that Shahbaz had illicit relations with the wife of the police officer. The accused planned murder of Tatla with the help of their mutual friend Asad Bhatti.

Police claimed that the SSP confessed to have arranged a drum and acid from a local market and murdered Tatla in a house located in Faisal Town which he had taken on rent for the purpose.

Mufakhar called his friend to the house, strangled him and them burnt his body in acid drum. Later, the accused dumped the remains of the deceased in a drain.

Earlier, Police had said that the accused made different statements about disposing of the remains of the body as sometimes he said that he had dumped the remains in a drain in the Township area and sometimes he said that he dumped the remains in Rohi Drain.