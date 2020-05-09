Mega store’s merchandiser tests positive for corona

LAHORE:A corona patient was detected in a mega grocery store at Model Town while the store’s management continued to open the premises to the general public in sheer violation of government’s SOPs.

Source in the store claimed that a merchandiser of a third party company, appointed in the store, went ill on 30 April, 2020 and one of his colleagues took him to a nearby private hospital where he was under treatment.

Later, the hospital tested him for Corona and on 4 May, his report came with positive results. The news of his being tested positive for corona spread panic among the entire staff of the store and many said they continued to work at the places where the affected person was on duty.

“I am feeling myself sick as I performed duty at the same place where he was standing on 30 April,” said a female promoter of the store seeking anonymity. She said she had touched many things which were used by the corona-affected employee and was very scared.

Similarly, dozens of customers were at the place and touched the items placed by the merchandiser in the racks, said another store employee on anonymity.

On the other hand, the store management came to know about the positive corona result on 4 May but instead of sealing the store and disinfecting it fully, they continued their routine practice of three times casual cleaning and disinfecting a specific area after closing of store.

Only 12 staff members remained in contact with the corona patient and we had tests of all those, said Pervaiz Akhtar, Director of the store. He said the store management acted on given SOPs and immediately informed Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha about the incident.

However, sources inside the store claimed that the AC didn’t visit the store to check the implementation of government SOPs. Director of the store said the results of 12 store and third party employees would come today (Saturday) after which the management would take final decision about closing down the store or continuing operation. He said the store had already spending huge money on disinfection and cleaning due to corona and all SOPs made by the government were being followed.