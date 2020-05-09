Four including purse snatchers and drug pushers held

Islamabad : Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) and Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police have busted two gangs involved in purse snatching and drug smuggling besides recovery of snatched cash, motorbike, hashish and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has ordered crackdown against criminals specially involved in street crimes. Following these orders DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city and no laxity would be tolerated in that regards.

Following these directions, SP (investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASI Zulfiqar Ali along with other officials which successfully busted a gang of street criminals involved in purse snatching. Two of the nabbed criminals have been identified as Hamza Khan alias Tiger s/o Lal Bad Shah and Ikram s/o Gul Khan resident of Alamabad Dhoke Hassu, Rawalpindi.

Police team also recovered five snatched mobile phones, motorbike and weapons along with ammunition from their possession. During preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents in areas of Sabzi Mandi Police Station. Further investigation is underway from them.

Moreover, a special team constituted by SP (Investigation) under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali including Sub-inspector Mashooq and others apprehended two drug smugglers namely Ghani and Imran. Police recovered 2400 gram hashish from their possession and impounded car used in the smuggling of the narcotics. Cases have been registered against them while further investigation is also underway from them.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed have appreciated overall performance of Police teams and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen who arrested these gangsters.