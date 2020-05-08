Folk singer from Cholistan Krishan Lal Bheel dies

ISLAMABAD: Renowned folk singer from Cholistan Krishan Lal Bheel on Thursday passed away in District Rahim Yar Khan, at the age of 67. According to Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr Fouzia Saeed, Krishen Lal Bheel was singing in his local language Marvai and brought out the true ethos of his land. He was always dressed up in his traditional costume (in golden waistcoat) and created an aura through the various aspects of his performance. His local language was Marwari, but he was also fluent in Urdu, Hindi, Sindhi, Punjabi, Saraiki, Registani and Rajasthani.

Dr Fouzia Saeed expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned folk singer. She said, "It was a very sad day as we lost a pillar of folk singing in Pakistan.”

He represented a whole tradition of Bheel community of Hindu biradri and has the credit to introduce many folk artists from south Punjab.