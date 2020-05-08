Telenor gets contract for providing hi-speed broadband in Sanghar

ISLAMABAD: The Universal Service Fund (USF) awarded contract worth PKR 588 million to Telenor Pakistan for providing hi-speed broadband in Sanghar Lot (Sindh).

The Federal Minister IT& Telecom, Syed Amin ul Haque, inaugurated the Next Generation Broadband for Sustainable Development project in Sanghar (Districts of Sanghar and Umerkot) at a ceremony held at the Ministry of IT & Telecom on Thursday. The contract was signed by Haaris Mahmood Chaudhry, CEO USF, and Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan. Secretary IT, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, was also present at the ceremony.

The Minister IT& Telecom, Syed Amin ul Haque, said that under the vision of Digital Pakistan, the Ministry of IT & Telecom is taking concrete steps to spread the benefits of digitalization to the people. He said that during the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of IT & Telecom will ensure that the broadband connectivity helps us overcome this crisis. He added that the key stakeholders in IT and Telecom sector should work together vigorously to come up with innovative ways for fighting against Covid-19 through technology. He congratulated the teams of USF and Telenor Pakistan and hoped that they will continue to achieve these milestones in future as well.

While sharing his views at the ceremony, Secretary IT and Telecom, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, said that the main objective of the USF is to facilitate the masses through broadband technology. He said that the USF projects are already making a huge difference in the lives of people and with the new challenging scenario during the spread of coronavirus, these projects have become more crucial for socio-economic benefit.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhry, CEO USF, said that Federal Minister Syed Amin ul Haque, Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and USF Board of Directors were providing constant guidance and support to the USF for rapid progress. All these projects, he said are playing an integral role in enabling the people to carry on their activities through broadband technology during the Covid 19 pandemic. Through the project in Sanghar, the broadband coverage will be provided in 500 Mauzas in Sanghar, covering an approximate unserved area of 12,000 sq. km and benefitting 1.47 million people.

Sharing his views on the development, Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan, said, “We are more committed than ever before to strengthen connectivity as part of our purpose of connecting people to what matters most to them. At Telenor Pakistan we are driven to empower the country through enhanced connectivity, creating opportunities and uplifting the lives of millions and stand firm in our commitment to break socio-economic barriers through the use of mobile technology.” Senior officials of the Ministry of IT, USF and Telenor Pakistan were also present at the ceremony.