Pak Army’s assistance to continue against corona

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Kohat Thursday.

The COAS was given detailed briefing on operational preparedness, prevailing security situation including border security measures along Pak-Afghan border, update on army’s assistance against COVID-19 in the area.

The COAS interacted with troops busy in relief efforts against COVID19. He appreciated officers and men for operational readiness, continued vigilance and high morale.

Later the COAS also visited COVID-19 facility at CMH Kohat. He said that Pakistan Army shall continue assisting other institutions in fighting the pandemic. Reach out to people particularly those affected by COVID-19 for bringing comfort in this hour of distress, COAS concluded.

Earlier, the COAS laid floral wreath at Shuhada monument to pay homage to martyrs who laid their lives in line of duty for defending the motherland.

The COAS was received by Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood, Commander Peshawar Corps on arrival at Kohat.