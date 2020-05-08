close
Fri May 08, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2020

Bomb defused in Upper Dir

Our Correspondent
May 8, 2020

PESHAWAR: A 5kg improvised explosive device planted near a hospital in Dir Upper was defused on Thursday.An official said the unknown terrorists had planted around 5kg explosives in a pressure cooker planted outside the local hospital. The bomb disposal unit was rushed to the spot after reports of the suspicious pressure cooker and they detected and defused the explosives. At a time when the entire police are fighting corona, the bomb disposal unit is busy in defusing bombs. IEDs have been defused in Bannu, Peshawar and other districts in the last few days.

