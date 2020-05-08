Proposals to ease lockdown sent to federal govt, says Basharat Raja

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja has said the proposals for easing the lockdown have been sent to the federal government to provide relief to the working class and keep the wheel of economy running.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of a traders' association at his office here on Thursday. He said that the government was aware of all the difficulties posed by the lockdown. "In line with the vision of the prime minister and the Punjab chief minister, our government is taking all possible steps to control the pandemic of coronavirus," he said.

In addition, billions of rupees are being distributed to the poor through the Ehsas programme to provide relief to every section of society affected by the lockdown, the minister said. The delegates apprised the provincial minister of the problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic and also gave suggestions to him regarding opening the markets. The delegation included Mian Javed Ali, Ansar Zahoor Butt, Javed Ilyas Butt, Khawaja Yusuf, Humayun Iqbal Mir, Mian Salman Bashir, Khurram Bashir and Sheikh Ibad Hussain.