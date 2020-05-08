close
Fri May 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2020

CM Usman Buzdar takes notice of murder

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2020

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of a child in the limits of Shah Shams police station and sought a report on it from the Multan CPO. He directed police for early arrest of the criminals besides provision of justice to the bereaved family. Meanwhile, a case has been registered in the police station and a special team has been constituted under the SSP Investigations.-

Latest News

More From Lahore