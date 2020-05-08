CM Usman Buzdar takes notice of murder

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of a child in the limits of Shah Shams police station and sought a report on it from the Multan CPO. He directed police for early arrest of the criminals besides provision of justice to the bereaved family. Meanwhile, a case has been registered in the police station and a special team has been constituted under the SSP Investigations.-