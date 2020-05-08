Azhar, Razzaq choose Imran as their dream partner

LAHORE: The PCB’s Digital Pairs series for Test players having gained popularity among the fans, current and former players, pundits and journalists, has entered its fifth phase Thursday with the followers asked to name two all-rounders of their choice.

The two prominent all-rounders of the 90s and 2000s Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood have made their picks. Azhar, who represented Pakistan in 21 Tests scoring 900 runs and collecting 39 wickets, recalled that he started playing cricket inspired by legendary captain and all-rounder Imran Khan.

Azhar Mahmood said: “I would like to may my dream pair with Imran Khan as I started playing cricket inspired by him. Imran was a hero for me and my favourite cricketer. Among the present lot of bowlers, I choose Shaheen Shah Afridi; I know his capabilities well having worked with him closely [as bowling coach].

“Among batsmen, I choose Babar Azam as my batting partner, he is an exceptional timer and I have seen some special innings played by him from dressing room during my stint with the national team as bowling coach.”

Razzaq, who stood firm and grinded his way to a famous match saving innings against India in Mohali in 2005 (spent 346 minutes at the crease) also chose Imran as his bowling partner before selecting another legendary Pakistan cricketer, the batting maestro Javed Miandad as his batting partner.

In 46 Test appearances, Razzaq scored 1946 runs and took 100 wickets. Abdul Razzaq said: “I want to thank the PCB for initiating the campaign which is a great way of acknowledging Test stars. During my career, I played with many great cricketers and I consider it a matter of pride and honour, my dream was to bowl with in tandem with Imran Khan.

“Among batsmen, I choose Javed Miandad, he was a legend of Pakistan and world cricket and it would have been an honour to have batted with him.”