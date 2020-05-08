Rescuers conduct 2,645 operations in April

Rawalpindi: Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi during April conducted 2,645 rescue operations and provided emergency assistance in different areas of delivery services, said District Emergency Officer Dr Attaur Rahman.

District Emergency Officer Dr. Attaur Rehman reviewed performance report of Rescue 1122 for April with objectives to further improve services mechanism and provision of across the board emergency assistance to citizens.

Data received from Command and Control Room Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi revealed that during April, 2,645 rescue operations were conducted and emergency assistance was provided to people facing acute need of assistance.

Rescue 1122 believes in providing emergency assistance to citizens without any discrimination and aims to boost service delivery mechanism, said Dr. Attaur Rehman. Command and Control Room Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi during the month of April received collectively 170,271 calls, out of which 2,644 calls were related to emergency assistance.

Out of these emergency calls, 599 were related to road accidents, 58 fire emergency, one building collapse, 318 special rescue operations, one drowning incident, one gas cylinder blast, 1,595 medical emergencies and 71 criminal incidents.