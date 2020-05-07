Joint efforts stressed to contain coronavirus spread

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Wednesday said joint efforts on the part of all socio-political parties are needed to fight Covid-19 pandemic.

Dar welcomed the participation of three National Assembly members from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the meeting at the Deputy Commissioner Office regarding 'corona relief tigers'. On the occasion, he said more than 20,000 people from different walks of life got registered as 'corona relief tigers' in Sialkot district and political workers among them were less than 3 percent. He said 'corona relief tigers' were an apolitical outfit that must be respected and encouraged. He said state institutions alone cloud not fight against Covid-19 and unified efforts from all members of society needed for that purpose. PML-N members of the National Assembly Rana Shamim Khan, Syyed Iftakhar ul Hasan and Ali Zahid told the meeting that PML-N was honestly willing to support and cooperate the government and other state institutions, unconditionally in their efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Malik Muhammad Ashraf, PTI leaders Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas and Brig (retd) Aslam Ghumman, Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir, District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroz and others were also present on the occasion. 23 held over violating Section 144 Some 23 people are arrested separately for opening their shops and stores in different localities in violation of Section 144.

Kotwali and Hajipura police detained Arif, Umair, Mujahid, Adnan, Imran, Haris, Danish, Amjad, Sarfraz, Jawad, Faisal, Zahid, Azam, Sh Ejaz, Salim, Umer, Bilal, Arslan and others and booked them.