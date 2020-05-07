close
Thu May 07, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2020

375 Sindh govt officers served notices on BISP scam

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2020

SUKKUR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued notices to 375 officers, who were the alleged beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to refund all benefits. Reports said the FIA Karachi had sent a list of 375 Sindh government officers belonging to the Sukkur region, who allegedly benefitted from the BISP, a programme to support the poor and deserving people. It said the FIA Sukkur had served those notices to the alleged beneficiaries according to the list and ordered them to immediately deposit the amount or face punitive action. The FIA said officers from grade-17 to 20, were among the beneficiaries, adding that only Rs4.2 million was returned out of Rs70 million.

