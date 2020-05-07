250 cops of West Range undergo tests for infectious diseases

The blood samples of 250 police officers and personnel deputed in the West Range of the Karachi Police were collected on Wednesday in order to do testing and screening for various infectious diseases.

The blood samples were collected at the auditorium of the Sindh Boys’ Scouts Auditorium. This is the second phase of the clinical testing and screening of police personnel in collaboration with Dr Farhan Essa and Murad Soni. The cops were tested for malaria, hepatitis, AIDS and the coronavirus.

The clinical collection team of Dr Essa Laboratories collected the blood samples on the occasion. More than 1,000 police officers and officials have undergone tests at the Scouts Auditorium so far.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Asim Qaimkhani of the West Range was present on the occasion along with other officials. Dr Farhan Essa delivered a lecture to make the police personnel aware about the spread of the infectious diseases.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG Qaimkhani appreciated the services of Dr Farhan Essa and his team members for safeguarding the health of policemen during the present testing times. He said that the police personnel should fully take care of their health while performing duties during the coronavirus lockdown.

He said the good health of the policemen was vital to enable them to discharge their duties with the best of their abilities. The policemen who attended the awareness programme should share its message and findings with their colleagues and family members.

He thanked Dr Farhan Essa, Murad Soni and the samples collection team for their services to do clinical tests on the policemen. The DIG West also presented a shield to senior Dr J Pal and Dr Nayyar Jabeen on behalf of Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon.

Viral video

A video clip going viral on social media showing suicide being committed by a woman and two minors belongs to India, not to Orangi Town, said DIG West Asim Qaimkhani in a statement.

He said the video clip went viral on social media and was uploaded on different websites showing a woman and two children committing suicide by hanging with shrieks in the background.

The video clip carried the claim that those who took their own lives belonged to Orangi Town in Karachi after the poverty compelled them to take this extreme step. He added that, after a thorough investigation, it was revealed that the video clip in question belonged to India as this incident had happened in the year 2012 in UP.

It seemed anti-state elements obtained this video from anti-Pakistan agencies or other elements and they spread on social media and uploaded it on different websites to promote a sense of insecurity and harassment among the citizens of Karachi, the DIG said.

The video clip has now been referred to the Cyber Crime Wing of the FIA in order to know the facts behind it so as to know who and from where the video was uploaded. The probe will be helpful in analysing and examining the video clip so as to unearth who was behind this attempt to disturb law and order and harmony in Karachi.

The investigation will be helpful to bring to justice the criminal behind this vicious attempt to disturb the peace of the city.