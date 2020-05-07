Pak Army distributes food packages in Dir

DIR: The Pak Army distributed more than 200 food packages among coronavirus affected families and poor and deserving people in Dir and Sheringal areas of the district.

A simple ceremony was arranged at the District Council Hall in Dir where Deputy CommissionerKhalid Iqbal Khattak, Pak Army representative, Major Adnan, and assistant commissioner, headquarters, Ubaid-ur-Rahman Dogar distributed relief packages among the families. In Dir, a total of 100 packages were distributed to the deserving people. Similarly, in Sheringal total of 123 packages were distributed to the poor and needy people.

In Sheringal, a function was organised at the AC office where AC, Sheringal, Sohail-ur-Rahman, executive magistrate, Muhammad Saqib Khan, a Pak army representative and others were present. They distributed food packages among the deserving people.Meanwhile, the district administration of Upper Dir handed over cheques among persons with disabilities and poor. The deputy commissioner gave away the cheques at his office which had been provided by the Pakistan Baitul Maal.