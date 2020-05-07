Mardan has 208 coronavirus cases

MARDAN: The number of coronavirus positive cases is 208 in the Mardan district, 647 people have reported negative while 11 people have died of the viral infection so far.

Official sources said 1,120 tests had been conducted in the district thus far while the reports of 265 suspected patients were still awaited.

A total of 310 suspected coronavirus patients were allowed to go home from quarantine centres while two people were still quarantined.

Around 162 suspected patients were discharged from different isolation centres in the district while 72 patients were still there.

The sources said as many as 27,659 people were screened in different parts of the district.

They added that 2,346 people were screened at the Manga Union Council, which was more affected by the virus and the first death of the country had also occurred in this council.

A total of 4,609 people were screened in Katlang, 7,008 in Bakhshali, 5,551 in Rashakai, 2,517 in Shergarh, and 1,523 in Baghicha area.