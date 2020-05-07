Records of 194 councils computerised

MANSEHRA: The Local Government and Rural Development Department has computerised records of all 194 village and neighbourhood councils.

“This is a milestone and now one can check even budgetary allocations and spending online,” Assistant Director Local Government and Rural Development Department Asar Khan told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said that records of entire villages and neighbourhood councils were also linked with the deputy commissioner office, which would expedite working situation.The assistant director said that spray was being carried out at mosques across the district as a precautionary measure to contain spread of Covid-19.