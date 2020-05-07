DPOs directed to dispose of NCP, case property cars

PESHAWAR: Taking notice of misuse of a large number of non-custom paid (NCP) and case property vehicles, the Central Police Office has directed all the district police officers to dispose of these cars as per the law before May 20, a source told The News.

The police force across the province has impounded hundreds of NCP and case property cars returned by the officials, their families and friends in the last few weeks.

The action was taken by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi after reports emerged that a large number of senior and junior police officers in KP Police are not only using these vehicles but also many have gifted it to family members and friends. “A letter has been sent to all the DPOs from the office of assistant inspector general of police operations on Wednesday to dispose of all the NCP and case property vehicles returned to the respective police stations as per the law,” the source told The News.

The DIG Headquarters was asked to coordinate with other departments for the return of the cars as per the law. “The DPOs are strictly advised that any misuse of case property vehicles by any official will be proceeded against departmentally. All supervisory officers will entail vicarious responsibility in case of violation of law and rules. Police officers who violated the law of the land must be proceeded against,” stated the circular issued on Wednesday to all the DPOs.

The letter issued with the approval of the IGP said the compliance report may be submitted by May 20.

The IGP had ordered all the regional police officers and DPOs over a month ago to withdraw and impound all the NCP and case property vehicles in the police stations.

He had taken the action after reports that even a good number of officers are involved in misuse of these cars despite the fact that they are provided official vehicles along with no check on fuel consumption limit.

“Many police officers are using these cars for patrolling and official duty due to lack of patrolling vans. However, the bosses got angry when they were told that despite the fact that these officers have more than one official car, they still got case property vehicles for their families and friends in the last several years,” said the source.

The source said that apart from the police, the Excise and other departments were also using a large number of these cars illegally for years. Such vehicles are returned to owners in a poor condition when they win the case in the court.