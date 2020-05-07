CPO inspects security arrangements at mosques

Rawalpindi : City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Wednesday visited different mosques in the areas of R.A. Bazaar and Race Course to ensure the government’’s SOPs during Ramazan.

He appreciated Station House Officers (SHOs) and police personnel of R.A. Bazaar and Racecourse as well over good performance and gave away cash award and appreciation certificates.

According to police, the CPO on Tuesday night visited different mosques of R. A. Bazar and Racecourse areas and inspected security arrangements.

The CPO asked duty officers to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus and ensure social distancing to stay safe. Police would utilize all available resources to ensure safety of the citizens in accordance of the directives of the government to control coronavirus outbreak, he added.