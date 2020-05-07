PIA signs distribution partner

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has signed Amadeus as its long-term distribution partner to drive future growth.

The partnership gives PIA complete access to Amadeus’ global travel seller network. Through this new agreement, Amadeus-connected agencies would now be able to book PIA’s full suite of domestic and international inventory through the Amadeus Travel Platform, a statement said on Wednesday.

PIA CEO Arshad Malik said, “Especially in the current environment, when there is so much uncertainty, a strong partner like Amadeus gives us the technology and distribution capabilities we need to reach our expansion targets.”