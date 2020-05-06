ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its displeasure over the continuous delay in the completion of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project Peshawar and observed that it was an example of ‘one step forward, two steps back’.

However, the apex court extended its stay order on directions issued by the Peshawar High Court (PHC) for the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct an inquiry into the project.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the appeals filed by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), challenging the order passed by the PHC.

The court directed the government of KP to submit its reply over the objections raised by one of the petitioners over its appeal.

During the hearing, Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that the project has been launched on the public money hence the provincial government should ensure protection of the public money as well as transparency in fair completion of the project.

The judge further observed that one of the petitioners had raised objection over the appeal of the provincial government hence it should submit reply before it on these objections.

“The provincial government cannot dodge objections about the project’s transparency,” he remarked.

On a court query, the counsel for provincial government submitted that the project will be operational by July 31, 2020. He however, he informed the court that work on the project has been suspended for 25 days in the wake of coronavirus, adding that the concerned contractor has not yet given any new date for resuming work.

The court adjourned the hearing for date-in-office and maintained its interim order of halting the probe of the FIA.

Last year in November, a division bench of the PHC while hearing different petitions had directed the FIA to conduct a detailed inquiry about 35 different points in the BRT project and submit report within 45 days.

In February this year, the apex court stayed the PHC directive on a petition filed by the KP government, but sought complete details of the project’s initial estimated cost and its increase caused by the delay.