34pc Balochistan virus-free, thanks to no test facility

ISLAMABAD: Over a dozen far-flung districts in Balochistan have not reported even a single covid-19 patient.

The districts having a population of around six million people are located in arguably the most backward parts of the country.

Natural social distancing and ban on inter-provincial transport are the main reasons that the virus could not spread to them, according to provincial authorities.

They, however, fear that these areas may record virus cases once test facility is extended to them.

Fifteen districts in Pakistan are being considered epicenter of corona outbreak, with more reported infections and deaths than the other 141 districts which have recorded more than 21, 600 cases and over 480 deaths, according to official data and figures exclusively obtained by Geo News.

Corona-free districts are Awaran, Barkhan, Dera Bugti, Gwadar, Kach, Khuzdar, Qilla Saifullah, Kohlu, Lehri and Nasirabad in Balochistan. Two districts in AJK --- Hattian and Haveli --- are also corona-free so far as per official data exclusively shared by Mr Asad Umar, who chairs the National Command and Operation Centre.

Covid-19 infection-free districts and cities are Nasirabad, Dera Murad Jamali, Chhatter, Tamboo, Baba Kot and Azizabad and have a collective population of 0.6 million people. Towns of Lehri and Bhag with a population of 0.15 million, Kohlu with 0.214 million, Qilla Saifullah and Muslim Bagh with 0.3 million, Khuzdar with one million, Kech (Turbat) with 0.9 million, Gwadar with 0.3 million, Awaran, Jhal Jhao and Mashakai with 0.2 million, Dera Bugti, Pirkoh, Sui and Phelawagh with 0.4 million, Barkhan, Hattian Bala, Chikkar and Leepa with 0.3 million and Haveli with 0.2 million population are considered to be corona-free.

“We would take some random samples from these corona-free districts too in an effort to check the outbreak in those areas. Our decision would be based on the spread, number of cases and deaths related to coronavirus,”says Balochistan spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani.

Around 5, 000 people have been tested positive in four districts in Karachi, 426 in Sukkur, 319 in Hyderabad and 207 in Khairpur, according to official figures.

Over 3, 604 cases have been reported in Lahore, 800 in Rawalpindi, 370 in Multan, 344 in Gujrat, Gujranwala 277 and 217 in DG Khan.

Official figures reveal that around 1, 000 cases have been registered in Peshawar, 283 in Swat, 200 in Mardan and 136 in Malakand.

Around 882 cases have been recorded in Quetta, 25 in Mastung, 24 in Jaffarabad and 12 in Qilla Abdullah and 330 in Islamabad, according to official figures.

Some 100 patients have been tested positive in Nagar, 46 in Skardu and 77 in Gilgit and 16 in Mirpur and 15 in Bhimber and 12 in Sudnuti in AJK.

Pakistan has recorded over 480 corona-related deaths in 60 districts.

The KPK has recorded 185 deaths in its 23 districts. Of them, over 80 deaths have been reported in Peshawar, 14 in Swat, eight in Mardarn, seven in Charsada and 6 deaths were witnessed in Kurram. Five patients have died of virus in Dir Lower and Mansehra, four in Malakand, three each in Swabi, Nowshera, Mohamand, Kohat and Abbotabad, two each in Buner, Shangla, Bajaur, Khyber and one each in Dir Upper, Battagram, Hangu, Bannu and DI Khan.

Sindh has recorded 137 deaths in its eight districts.

Over 110 corona patients have died in Karachi, four in Sukkur and two in Hyderabad and one each in Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Larkana, Ghotki and Tando Muhammad Khan.

Over 136 corona patients have lost their lives in Punjab.

Lahore has witnessed 57 deaths, 18 patients have lost their lives in Rawalpindi, nine in Multan, four in Faisalabad, three in Rahim Yar Khan, Gujrat and Sheikhupra each, two each in Bahawalpur, Jhelum, Khanewal and Gujranwala and one each in Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Lodhran, Attock, Rajanpur, Okara, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Jhang, Sialkot and Toba Tek Singh.

Balochistan has recorded 38 corona-related deaths. Twenty deaths have been reported in Quetta, three in Pashin and one in Sibi.

Gilgit Baltistan has recorded three deaths ---one each in Astore, Gilgit and Nagar.

Four patients have died in the federal capital and AJK has not yet recorded a corona-related death.