The Power of Vision – Itel Mobile Launches Vision Series

KARACHI: The fastest growing international mobile brand in Pakistan, launches an affordable marvel for its consumers. Itel Mobile is a global brand with it’s heartfelt mission being to provide budget friendly mobile phones and technology to everyone.

Keeping in tune with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Digital Pakistan Vision, Itel is fast gaining mass popularity in providing smartphone handsets to everyone. Itel exists in 50 countries and boasts the world’s largest product team. With service centers all around the world and in Pakistan, Itel Mobile offers world class customer service.

What a better way to support the Digital Pakistan Vision, than to launch the fantastic Vision Series by itel. The Vision series is the most exciting, durable and beautiful phone available in the market today for just Rs 12,999* The fashionable extra slim design further adds to the glamourous design specs of the phone.

Adding to the exciting launch of the Vision Series, the CEO of Itel Mobile Pakistan, Mr. Zeeshan Yousuf added, “We are thrilled to announce one best seller after the other. After the tremendous success of S15 Pro, as launched earlier by our wonderful Brand Ambassadors Humayun Saeed and Hira Mani, the love and validation we got from the Pakistani consumers was tremendous. S15 Pro was soldout in urban and rural Pakistan within a week from its launch.***