MP’s haircut described in Parliament as ‘extraordinary’

LONDON: An MP has been asked where he got his haircut after a minister described it as “extraordinary”.

Conservative MP Julian Lewis (New Forest East) was asked the question by Health Secretary Matt Hancock during urgent questions in the Commons.

Lewis had asked Hancock whether he would get in touch with a firm in his constituency which, he said, has access to a network of manufacturers in southern China that can supply PPE equipment.

Hancock said he would be happy to get in touch with the firm once he had received the details, adding: “I’d also be very happy to know where (Lewis) got his haircut because it’s extraordinary. “Nobody else has got such smart hair, everybody else is looking rather increasingly bushy.”The comments were met with laughter by MPs and Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, as he turned to the next questioner, Labour MP Alex Sobel (Leeds North West).