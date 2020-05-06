Man killed, two inmates injured in explosion outside lock-up

LAHORE:A man was killed and two others were injured when an explosion took place outside the lock-up of Ferozwala police station here on Tuesday.

The victim of the explosion was identified as Markaz. Two inmates of the lockup received injuries and were shifted to a local hospital. The roof of a room of the police station collapsed in the explosion. Windowpanes of nearby buildings smashed. Police were looking into the incident till the filing of this report.

Fire: A fire broke out in the basement of a building being used as a trash godown on Outfall Road, Saggian on Tuesday. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. The fire remained confined to the basement and didn’t spread to the first floor where a private bank was being run.

Firefighters created holes in the wall of the basement to tackle the fire from outside as well. No casualty was reported in the incident.

violators: Harbanspura police caught over a dozen citizens who were offering Taravih in a private office, violating the 20-point safety strategy and social distancing.

However, all the persons were released after receiving surety bonds and confession that they had violated the SOPs prescribed by the government.

arrested: CIA Sadar police arrested a criminal involved in five murders.

The arrested murderer was identified as Ejaz. The accused had confessed to killing of four persons in Lahore and one in Rawalpindi.

body found: A decomposed body of a 50-year-old woman was found in a house located on Sarfraz Rafiqi Road, North Cantt on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Qamar Bibi. The body seemed to have been lying in the house for the last three to four days and had started decaying. The body had been preserved in a mortuary and a medical opinion was awaited to determine the cause of death, the official said.

IT: Inspector General Punjab Police has said that concept of modern policing was not possible without effective use of information technology.

These views were expressed by him while directing officers in a plenary session held at central police office on Tuesday. He said that to improve the performance of IT projects of Punjab police especially Police Station Record Management System, Criminal Record Management System and Hotel Eye along with other projects, the process of upgradation should be continued.