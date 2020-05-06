CM Usman Buzdar opens prison management info system

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the prison management information system (PMIS) at a ceremony held at Civil Secretariat here Tuesday.

On this occasion, the chief minister was told that digital monitoring of prisoners, staff and other things would be possible through this modern system which had been launched in seven different jails of the province. The scope of PMIS will be gradually enhanced to all the jails to maintain a digital record and monitoring of prisoners’ movement and other activities during their confinement. Similarly, visitors’ record will also be maintained.

The chief minister directed to complete necessary action for amendments to jail manual and prison act and approved to set up PCOs in all the jails of the province. The meeting decided to take steps for increasing the capacity of Punjab jails to accommodate 10,000 more prisoners. The CM gave in-principle approval to post up-gradation of jail staff, laundry system besides establishing new washrooms in jails. It was decided to increase the strength of doctors and paramedics according to the need besides establishing a development directorate for the prisons department.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister said that organised jail reforms had been started after a period of 100 years adding that he was visiting jails to check their conditions. Prisoners will be provided with all facilities according to the jail manual, he assured and directed to provide air-coolers and water-coolers in all the jails.

ACS (Home) Momin Ali Agha briefed that steps had been taken to protect the prisoners from coronavirus as 1,584 prisoners had been relocated from congested Lahore jails to other places and a 100-bed hospital was fully functional in Camp Jail. Besides, 84 detainees, out of 1,680 prisoners, have been tested for coronavirus. Only seven positive coronavirus patients are under treatment in all the jails while high-security prison will be made functional in Mianwali very soon. Similarly professional training of jail staff has been arranged at Punjab Prison Staff College Sahiwal, he added.

ENERGY PROJECTS

The chief minister presided over another meeting at Civil Secretariat in which secretary energy gave a briefing about energy projects in Punjab.

The meeting decided to transfer sewerage and water supply projects of Wasa and streetlights on solar energy in all the divisional headquarters of the province. The meeting gave in-principle approval to introduce solar-based projects for 50 to 100 houses and the CM directed to devise projects for supplying direct electricity to the industry through provincial grid station.

The chief minister also approved upgrading solar wall project in Kala Shah Kaku adding that Renewable Solar Energy Training Centre would be set up in Bahawalpur while Solar Centre of Excellence for Solar Testing and Training will be established in Multan. The government intends to make electricity-producing units a profitable entity and standard building code should be strictly implemented for saving electricity, he added. He directed the department concerned to decrease electricity bills of government buildings adding that solar systems be installed at additional places of hydropower plants.

The meeting was told that the hydropower system comprising of bio and solar energy would be installed in three villages initially and 150-megawatt waste-to-energy project would be completed as soon as possible. The chief minister directed to install solar system in schools where electricity was not available and instructed to promote solar technology in tribal areas as it was the best option to promote a green environment.

CANTEENS

The chief minister directed to set up canteens at different quarantine facilities, including Expo Centre's field hospital so that inmates could choose their favourite food items. Use of PPEs will be mandatory for canteens' staff.

A meeting was held at Civil Secretariat under the chair of CM to formulate the SoPs of home quarantine. Secretary Specialised Healthcare briefed the meeting about proposed SOPs adding that internationally-acknowledged guidelines would be provided in black and white as protection of family members was the first priority. The government deputed teams will also visit homes to check the quality of quarantines and affidavit will have to be given for choosing home quarantine. It would be necessary to keep the citizens coming from abroad under reservation for 14 days and they will be given the option of choosing the government quarantine centres or hotels. The result of the coronavirus test will be given in 24 hours and the patient will have to be quarantined in case of a positive result. He directed to adopt a foolproof mechanism of movement of patients being sent to their districts.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid briefed that tandoors had been installed for providing fresh Roti at Expo Centre, fruit and salad will also be given along with meals while cleanliness arrangements are improved.

GRIEVED

The chief minister expressed deep grief over the death of labourers due to collapse of a building in Rawalpindi.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved familiess and sought a report from Commissioner Rawalpindi adding that all-out resources be utilised to rescue the labourers who were under the debris.

SEEKS REPORT

The chief minister expressed deep grief over the loss of human lives in a road traffic accident in Burewala and sought a report from the administration. He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide the best healthcare to the injured.