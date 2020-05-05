Truck bomb kills 5 security men in Helmand

By News Desk

KANDAHAR: Five members of Afghan security forces were killed in a bombing targeting their base, officials said on Monday, just days after the US military warned the Taliban against unleashing violence. The truck bomb attack late on Sunday, claimed by the insurgents, was the first of its kind since they signed a deal with the US in February meant to help bring peace to the country. The group targeted a joint base used by the Afghan army and the country´s intelligence agency in the southern Afghan province of Helmand. Five members of the security forces were killed and seven wounded, Omar Zwak, spokesman for Helmand´s governor, told AFP. An Afghan army officer also confirmed the attack. "We have five dead, all members of the intelligence agency," Enayatullah Abed said, adding that eight others were also wounded in the bombing. "It was a truck bomb carried out against the base. Half of the base has been destroyed in the attack." The Taliban on Monday claimed responsibility for the attack on the military centre in Helmand where at least 150 members of Afghan army and intelligence wing were stationed. "Dozens of members belonging to the enemy forces have been killed and wounded in the attack," said Qari Yousuf Ahmedi, a spokesman for the group in a statement.