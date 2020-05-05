Peshawar Jirga wants resumption of business activity

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Qaumi Jirga has asked the provincial government and the district administration to allow the resumption of business activity or else traders, political parties and civil society would take a decision on their own. The Jirga spokesman Arbab Khizer Hayat Khan said that traders should be allowed to resume work as per the standard operating procedures in the light of the talks held with chief minister and commissioner and deputy commissioner Peshawar. A video session of Peshawar Qaumi Jirga was held in which representatives of political and business bodies including Malik Meher Elahi, Khalid Ayub, Haji Muhammad Afzal, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Habibullah Zahid, former ministers and lawmakers Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, Alamgir Khalil, Kashif Azam, Ziaullah Afridi, Abdul Jalil Jan, and others were present.According to the spokesman, the meeting was told that the government was only buying time in the name of negotiations. There have been negotiations with the chief minister, commissioner and deputy commissioner, because the business community is losing millions of rupees and on the other hand unemployed and poor people were in trouble as well, he said. The participants of the meeting warned the provincial government that in the light of the negotiations with the authorities, SOPs should be formed and traders allowed to resume businesses with necessary precautions.