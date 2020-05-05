Illegal appointment case: Shahid Khaqan files protective bail plea in IHC

close
Tue May 05, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2020

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2020

ISLAMABAD: In an illegal appointment case, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking protective bail.

On March 31, the Islamabad High Court granted four-week protective bail to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Petroleum Division former secretary Arshad Mirza in a reference pertaining to the illegal appointment of Managing Director Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

Former PM Shahid Khaqan in his bail plea stated that NAB Karachi had issued arrest warrants for him, while he is in Islamabad and cannot appear before the accountability court, Karachi, due to lockdown. He requested IHC to grant him pre-arrest bail in NAB case till May 12.

The Accountability Court, Karachi had issued non-bailable warrant for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a reference pertaining to illegal appointment of PSO Managing Director.

NAB had filed second reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the illegal appoint of Imranul Haq as PSO Managing Director in a Karachi Accountability Court.

