Kidnapped five-year-old girl rescued within 24 hours

A five-year-old girl who was kidnapped on Sunday was safely rescued by the police on Monday. She was believed to have been abducted while she was playing outside her house in Korangi with the neighbours’ children.

Her father had filed a complaint against three of his friends after the girl went missing. After the registration of the FIR, the police arrested one of the suspects nominated in the complaint later in the day.

SHO Farooq Sanjarani said the police raided a house in Sector 36-B of Landhi on the information provided by the already arrested suspect, namely Asim, and safely rescued the girl, adding that they also arrested two more kidnappers, namely Sagheer and Hafeez, who were nominated in the FIR.

The officer said that the initial investigation suggested that the girl was not kidnapped for ransom, but that her adduction was the result of a personal matter between the suspects and the girl’s father.

Quoting suspect Hafeez’s statement, the SHO said that there was personal enmity between him and the kidnapped girl’s father, as the suspect believed that the father had played a role in the former’s divorce, so Hafeez decided to abduct the minor to teach him a lesson.